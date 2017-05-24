Kan. man accused in alleged drive by shooting skips court appearance

RENO COUNTY –— A Kansas man arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at a man at his home in the 5300 block of North Old Kansas 61 failed to show up for a preliminary hearing in Reno County Wednesday.

Michael Sifuentes, 38, is charged with attempted aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

Just after 11p.m. on January 29, Deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a rural area in 5300 Block of north Old Kansas 61 Highway north of Hutchinson for the report of a shooting, according to Captain Steve Lutz, with the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived a resident at the scene, Patrick Hill, told them

he had noticed a truck out on the road in front of his house revving its engine.

Hill told deputies he recognized the truck and went outside of his residence to investigate.

When he exited his residence, someone from the truck began shooting. Hill returned fire with his own weapon and the truck sped away.

Although there were three other occupants at the residence in addition to Hill there were no injuries.

With the assistance of the Hutchinson Police Department, deputies arrested Sifuentes.