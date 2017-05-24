HPD arrest log, May 18 to 21

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Zachary Dean Allison, 23, Hays, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. May 18 in the 1900 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Scott Andrew Jerome, 32, Hays, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. May 21 in the 1700 block of Sunset on suspicion of failure to appear.

Cheyenne Rose Sky Martin, 18, Hays, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. May 18 in the 500 block of East 17th on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Mikel Thomas Sarver, 21, Hays, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. May 18 in the 500 block of East 17th on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Samuel Brock Seaton, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. May 19 in the 100 block of West Fifth on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Breanna Marie Keller, 19, Hays, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. May 20 in the 1100 block of East 27th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Nathan Gaylon Myers, 33, Hays, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. May 18 in the 400 block of East Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leaving the scene/failure to report an accident.

Ethan Joseph Leiker, 18, Hays, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. May 21 in the 1800 block of Frontier on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Brandon John Rietcheck, 27, Hays, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. May 20 in the 1500 block of Henry on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Shane Raymond Labs, 29, Hays, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. May 18 in the 400 block of Riley on suspicion of domestic battery.