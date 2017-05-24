HaysMed Convenient Care sports physicals scheduled

Hays Medical Center

HaysMed Convenient Care Walk In Clinic will offer school sports physicals on June 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, July 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31, Aug 4, 7 and 11.

The physicals will be conducted during regular hours on those days. Hours for the clinic are Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 7:30 pm, Saturdays 9:00 am – 4:30 pm and Sundays 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to sign the consent for treatment form. Please bring the school sports physical form with you with your portion completed and also the child’s immunization record.

Parents are reminded that the school sports physical is not a well child check. The fee of $35 will be payable at the time of service and will not be sent into your insurance company. There is a $15 fee for each additional camp or second form that is completed.