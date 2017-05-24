Hays is site of KanCare renewal public meeting

KDHE

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has scheduled a series of public meetings, including in Hays, for the discussion of the state’s proposed renewal of the KanCare program and to provide input and ideas for changes.

The Hays meetings will be Tuesday, June 20, at the Rose Garden Steak House, 2350 E. 8th. A 1:30 p.m. meeting is for providers. The 6 p.m. meeting is for consumers. Both meetings are scheduled to last two hours.

Anyone may provide comment and input about the KanCare renewal at any time from June 14, 2017 until October 15, 2017. The state intends to submit the renewal request on November 1, 2017.

There will be a second set of meetings in the fall of 2017 to collect formal comments about the waiver renewal application.

Information about KanCare is available for public review at the KanCare website: http://www.kancare.ks.gov/about-kancare/kancare-renewal.

Materials for these meetings will be made available at the above link as they are prepared. Individuals without access to the internet may obtain copies of these materials by calling (785) 296-4753 or writing KanCare Renewal, c/o Becky Ross, KDHE–Division of Health Care Finance, 900 SW Jackson, LSOB – 9th Floor, Topeka, Kansas, 66612. Such requests must be made before October 15, 2017.

Written comments about KanCare renewal may be sent to this email address: kdhe.kancarerenewal@ks.gov; or may be mailed to: KanCare Renewal, c/o Becky Ross, KDHE-Division of Health Care Finance, 900 SW Jackson, LSOB – 9th Floor, Topeka, Kansas, 66612.

Public Meetings – When and Where

Public meetings about the KanCare renewal will be held as follows:

