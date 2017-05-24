Hays attorney earns bar association’s Outstanding Service Award

Submitted

John T. Bird, a native of Hays and Senior Partner in the law firm of Glassman, Bird, Brown & Powell, L.L.P., has been selected to receive the Kansas Bar Association’s 2017 Outstanding Service Award. The Outstanding Service Award recognizes service to the legal profession for especially meritorious deeds or service that significantly advance the administration of justice or the goals of the legal profession. The award will be presented on June 8th in conjunction with the Kansas Bar Association’s Annual Meeting in Manhattan.

Bird is a graduate of Washburn University (1970) and Washburn University School of Law (1974), having graduated from both with honors. He has practiced law in Hays since 1974 and has appeared in the courthouses of 97 of Kansas’ 105 counties in his 43 years of practice.

Bird has served as the Hays City Attorney since 1987, and has a civil practice with an emphasis on family law matters involving complex issues and large marital estates. As a Member of the Kansas Supreme Court Child Support Guidelines Committee from 1983-2012, Bird helped develop the Child Support Guidelines which have helped millions of Kansas children achieve regular and meaningful support.

Bird’s work with natural resources, especially water, has assisted Hays, Ellis County and Northwest Kansas establish secure and plentiful municipal water supplies and he heads the legal team working with various State agencies in developing a water ranch purchased 25 years ago to provide the region with reliable potable water for the next 100 years.

Bird has held numerous membership and leadership positions in public and private entities and charities, including Hays Arts Council, KOOD Public Television, Northwest Kansas Vocational College, Washburn University, Fort Hays State University, the Democratic Party and numerous conservation organizations such as The Nature Conservancy. Bird is a member of the Bar Associations of Ellis County and of Kansas, and the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. He is admitted to practice law in the Courts of Kansas, the United States District Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.