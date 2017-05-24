Federal indictments made for alleged crimes in southwest Kansas

U.S. ATTORNEY-KANSAS

WICHITA – Three people were indicted Wednesday in federal court for alleged crimes occurring recently in southwest Kansas, according to to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Xavier Jauregui Larios, 33, of Durango, Mexico, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 10.7 kilograms of cocaine. The crime is alleged to have occurred April 10, 2017, in Clark County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh is prosecuting.

Victor Irigoyen, 20, Garden City, Kan., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is alleged to have occurred May 4, 2017, in Finney County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh is prosecuting.

Victoria M. Carlile, 30, Liberal, Kan., is charged with counterfeiting $50 and $100 bills. The crime is alleged to have occurred in January 2017 in Seward County, Kan.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Secret Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.