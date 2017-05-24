Area Memorial Day ceremonies include Kansas National Guard

KNG

TOPEKA–In observance of Memorial Day, the Kansas National Guard will be supporting numerous events across the state.

All of the following events are scheduled for Monday, May 29, 2017.

Clay Center

1st Sgt. James Peeler, 330th Brigade Signal Company, will be the emcee at a Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by American Legion Post 101 at the Greenwood Cemetery. Lt. Col. John Lemay, 1st Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Hays

1st Sgt. Melissa Stupka, unit first sergeant, 1161st Forward Support Company, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at the American Legion/VFW Memorial Day service at the VFW, 2106 Vine St. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Norton

Col. Dave Johnson, commander, 69th Troop Command, will be the guest speaker at the Memorial Day Observance at the Norton Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Osborne

Maj. Daniel Mehlhaff, executive officer, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at the American Legion/VFW Memorial Day ceremony at the Osborne Catholic Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Another ceremony will follow at the Osborne Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Otis

Soldiers from the 731st Transportation Company will provide a firing detail for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Phillipsburg

Staff Sgt. Andrew Hughes, training noncommissioned officer, Detachment 1, 995th Maintenance Company, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fairview Cemetery, Hwy 183 and Park St., Phillipsburg. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Another ceremony will be held at the Glade Cemetery immediately following.

Wilson

1st Lt. Brandon Devader, Senior Master Sgt. Chris Platzer, Master Sgt. Kenny Everett, Tech. Sgt. Sheldon Dillinger, Tech. Sgt. Steven Parker, Tech. Sgt Chris Barth, Tech. Sgt. Dustin Roberts, 184th Intelligence Wing, and Master Sgt. Tyrel Askren, 931st Security Forces Squadron, will be participating in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Wilson Cemetery. They will serve as the rifle detail and honor guard party marching through town to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial site, followed by a march through the cemetery to the Veterans Memorial to conduct a 21-gun salute and read the names of the fallen. The ceremony beings at 10 a.m.