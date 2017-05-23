Willma Joy Baker, age 89, died at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas on May 21, 2017. She was born on May 2, 1928 in Scott City, Kansas, the daughter of W.H. And Alice Flaiz Wells. A lifelong Scott City resident she was a homemaker and a member of the First Christian Church of Scott City.

On May 14, 1947 she married H. Douglas Baker in Scott City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Sept 2, 1982.

Survivors Include:

One Son Brad and Sheila Baker of Garden City, Kansas

One Daughter Betty Ann Bremenkamp of Scott City, Kansas

Three Grandsons Jerry and Michelle Bremenkamp of Liberal, Kansas

Neal and Heidi Baker of Garden City, Kansas

Andrew Baker of Garden City, Kansas

Two Granddaughters Anita and Clenton Rose of Scott City, Kansas

Krisha Baker of Garden City, Kansas

One Great Grandson Cody Bremenkamp of Liberal, Kansas

One Great Granddaughter Chelsie Rose of Scott City, Kansas

One Sister Charlotte Holmes of San Diego, California

Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, and husband, four brothers, Malvin Wells, Edd Wells, Howard Wells, Willard Wells, four sisters Maggie Mae Conine, Aleta Barrows, Marvel Wells, Juanita Wells, Son in Law, Raymond Bremenkamp and Great Grand Daughter Emily Bremenkamp.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Robert Nuckolls presiding.

Memorials may be given to the Finney County 4-H Foundation or the Scott County 4-H Council in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Open calling will be from 5-8 on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 and Thursday, May 25 from 10-8 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.