Sunny, cool Tuesday with a chance for showers

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 6 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.