ELLIS CO. CLERK

Ellis resident Jared Schiel filed Tuesday for a seat on the Ellis USD 388 school board.

There are three open USD 388 seats.

Also on the Ellis ballot are three city council positions and those of mayor and treasurer.

Filing deadline is Thu., June 1 at noon in the Ellis County Clerk’s office, 718 Main, Hays.

The general election for city and school offices in Kansas is Tue., Nov. 7.