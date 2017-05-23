Program that helps young readers needs funding

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Ellis County Dolly Parton Imagination Library needs your help to continue an important program for young children and their families.

The program provides books for registered children from ages birth through 5 in Ellis County for free. The children receive a new age-appropriate book in the mail each month.

“The greatest indication of future academic success is exposure to early reading,” said Dana Stanton, Ellis County Imagination Library coordinator.

However, right now the program is putting new children on a waiting list due to lack of funding.

The program is completely funded through grants and donations. The program uses the resources of the Dolly Parton Foundation to order books at economical rates, about $2 per book, which includes mailing.

However, the Ellis County program currently has 743 children enrolled in the program, which costs about $1,500 per month.

When the program reaches a reserve of less than six month, it suspended new registrations until enough fundraising can be done to ensure the program can continue operating.

This is the third time since the program began in 2012 it has suspended registrations and created a waiting list. Stanton said the program has seen decreases in funding from state grants recently, which means it has had to look elsewhere for funding.

At this point, the program’s reserves are at five months.

CASA of the High Plains and Sunflower Electric recently made donations to the program, but more funding is still needed to reopen registrations. For a complete list of donors, visit the program’s website by clicking here.

Stanton said the program is especially important to families who struggle financially.

“It is so important to families who don’t have a lot of money,” Stanton said. “If you have to choose between paying the electric bill and buying a new book for child, which are you going to choose? It is doubly Important for families who struggle.”

Children whose parents read to them build social and emotional bonds with their parents, they learn how to hold a book and learn the importance of reading.

There are no income requirements to sign up for the program. Participants only need to live in Ellis County.

Since the program began, 37,335 books have been mailed to Ellis County children.

Donations to the program go through the USD 489 Foundation, so they are 100 percent tax-deductible, and 100 percent of donations go directly toward the purchase of books for the children.

To donate to the program or get on the program’s waiting list for books, contact Stanton at 623-2430.

You may also mail donations to the program. Donations should be made payable to USD 489 Foundation. Mail donations to:

Early Childhood Connections – Washington Site

Attn: Dana Stanton

305 Main St.

Hays, KS 67601

In the memo indicate: Ellis County Imagination Library