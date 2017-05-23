Participants being sought for Summer Art Walk

Hays Post

The Hays Arts Council is looking for participants for the Summer Art Walk.

The walk will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 16. The deadline to be included on the official program is Tuesday, June 6.

Brenda Meder, executive director of the Hays Arts Council, encouraged both artists and businesses to seek out partners for this summer’s walk.

Fort Hays will unveil a new piece by Jerry Thomas called “One Perfect Day,” which depicts George and Elizabeth Custer. The models who were used for the image will dress in costume at the fort.

The Community Assistance Center will have art for sale that it has received through donations.

Artists do not have to be from Hays to participate in the event. Meder said new artists could give the community a broader exposure to new talents.

For more information about becoming a part of the 2017 summer art walk, contact Meder at 785-625-7522 or at bmeder1038@aol.com.