MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note

Comment on the appointment of special counsel

Long before this witch hunt, there’s been a clear slant that has permeated our national political coverage. Half-truths and innuendo have defined the conversation.

Having said that, if a special counsel is what it will take for Washington to move on to do the people’s work – so be it.

I wish the national media would balance their focus on the many good things this President and Congress are doing, such as last week’s report that after 13 long years, China has agreed to restart imports of U.S. beef. This accomplishment from President Trump matters to Kansas – not empty accusations and absurd conjecture that have flooded the airwaves.

National Police Week

Last week, I made a personal and emotional speech from the House floor recognizing my father, and the many men and women who have served in law enforcement. You can watch that short speech below.

know that not all of these talks will go over easy, but we want to make sure that programs important to Kansans will get fried in the negotiations.

On a serious note, I greatly thank the UEP for hosting us, and I look forward to working with them as we move this Farm Bill discussion forward.

agribusinesses, and policymakers to discuss the U.S. corn crop and trade policy. I met the group the same day that the U.S. Trade Representative formally notified Congress of the Administration’s intention to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It should surprise no one that Mexico is Kansas’ number one export market, last year purchasing more than $2.5 billion dollars worth of U.S. corn and sorghum.

Over the last year, we have seen increased scrutiny of our trading relationship. Which is unfortunate, because Mexico and the U.S. both have so much to gain from increased commerce. As we look toward an update of NAFTA – an agreement that has encouraged trade between our countries to more than triple since it was signed – we will be working to ensure we can find updates that benefit all of us.

In 2016, Mexico purchased 30% of all Kansas agricultural exports.

