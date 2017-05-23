Margaret L. (Stecklein) Billinger passed away on May 20, 2017. Margaret was born January 6, 1927 to Corneil and Ann (Pfannenstiel) Stecklein. She married Robert A. Billinger September 8, 1952 in Hays. Robert preceded her in death on April 15, 2008.

Margaret was a graduate of Girls Catholic High School in Hays, St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, and Fort Hays State University. She was employed as a registered nurse and elementary school teacher before retiring. She enjoyed embroidery, reading and all the special events with the Stecklein and Billinger families. She was a member of the Hays VFW Auxiliary, the Daughters of Isabella, the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association and the Hays RN Club for 55 years.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Doug Roth of Wichita, a grandson, Steve Roth of Colorado, and a sister-in-law, Edna Stecklein of Hays.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, five brothers – Wendelin, Jake, Alois, Fidelis, Augie, and a sister Catherine Wasinger.

Funeral mass and services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27th, at Brock’s Keithley Funeral Chapel, 2509 Vine, Hays, Kansas. Inurnment to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hays.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian in Hays or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be shared at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com