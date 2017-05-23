Liberal native to serve as Sen. Moran’s district director for SW Kansas

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently announced the addition of Liberal native and former Kansas House Representative Reid Petty to his staff to serve as district director for southwest Kansas. Petty will be stationed in Garden City and serve as a liaison with community leaders, local government officials and businesses and provide assistance for Kansans seeking help with federal agencies.

“Reid’s extensive experience serving southwest Kansans, most recently at the Kansas Department of Transportation and in the Kansas House of Representatives, makes him a great addition to our team,” said Sen. Moran. “Reid’s service in this role will make certain that southwest Kansans know where they can turn for assistance with federal issues. He brings an understanding of the unique issues facing our rural communities and will be an asset to my staff as we continue working to serve the people of our state.”

“Senator Moran has proven time and time again that he understands the challenges we face in southwest Kansas with his frequent presence in the area,” said Petty. “I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to helping southwest Kansas continue to have a voice through the senator.”

Petty previously served as the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Legislative and Public Outreach Coordinator. Prior to joining KDOT, he served in the Kansas House of Representatives in 2013 and 2014. He has a background in education, having spent nearly four years teaching and serving on the Liberal Board of Education. He also worked at Seward County Broadcasting, KLKT-TV, and has been a contributor to the Leader and Times newspaper. Petty attended the University of Kansas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Panhandle State University.