HPD Activity Log May 19-22

The Hays Police Department responded to 10 animal calls and 16 traffic stops Fri., May 19, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Assist – Other (not MV)–Russell County; 12:13 AM

Disturbance – Noise–300 block W 11th St, Hays; 12:57 AM

Suspicious Activity–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:12 AM

Disturbance – General–100 block W 5th St, Hays; 2:20 AM

Animal At Large–29th and Ash St, Hays; 9:34 AM

Search Warrant–100 block; 100 W 12th St, Hays; 11:07 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 12:10 PM

Found/Lost Property–300 block Mopar Dr, Hays; 12:18 PM

Animal At Large–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 12:57 PM

MV Accident-Personal Injury–8th and Allen St, Hays; 1:30 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–200 block E 32nd St, Hays; 1:48 PM

Identity Theft–400 block W 23rd St, Hays; 2:06 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block W 36th St, Hays; 2:36 PM

Search Warrant–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:07 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–2700 block Sherman St, Hays; 3:42 PM

Animal Injured–27th and Indian Trl, Hays; 6:41 PM

Suspicious Person–1000 block E 8th St, Hays; 8:59 PM

Suicidal Subject–4500 block Larned Cir, Hays; 9:26 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 26 traffic stops Sat., May 20, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–600 block Walnut St, Hays; 12:03 AM; 12:27 AM

Found/Lost Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 4:07 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 8:44 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1600 block Elm St, Hays; 11:10 AM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 12:59 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 1:03 PM

Found/Lost Property–5th and Elm, Hays; 1:30 PM

Domestic Disturbance–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 3:41 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 7:15 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1100 block E 27th St, Hays; 5/15 8 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–700 block Vine St, Hays; 5/19 11 PM; 5/20 5 PM

MV Accident-Personal Injury–13th and Vine St, Hays; 9:50 PM

Disturbance – General–500 block E 14th St, Hays; 10:41 PM

Drug Offenses–300 block W 8th St, Hays; 11:33 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 20 animal calls and 33 traffic stops Sun., May 21, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Suspicious Activity–2000 block Vine St, Hays; 4:58 AM

Animal At Large–500 block W 20th St, Hays; 6:08 AM

Animal At Large–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 6:49 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1000 block E 8th St, Hays; 7:16 AM

Animal At Large–2500 block Haney Dr, Hays; 9:58 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 5/11 5 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2900 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 11:51 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1700 block Golden Belt Dr, Hays; 12:22 PM

Animal At Large–1700 block Agnes Dr, Hays; 12:47 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block E 22nd St, Hays; 1:15 PM

Criminal Threat–700 block E 6th St, Hays; 2:40 PM; 3:15 PM

Animal At Large–1700 block Haney Dr, Hays; 3:35 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 27th St, Hays; 4:44 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 5:24 PM; 5:25 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1700 block Sunset Trl, Hays; 6:14 PM

Criminal Trespass–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:38 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–2300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:58 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 13 animal calls and 30 traffic stops Mon., May 22, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–300 block W 13th St, Hays; 2:05 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–200 block E 27th St, Hays; 8:59 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–4200 block Vine St, Hays; 11:18 AM

Found/Lost Property–600 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:20 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–27th and General Lawton Rd, Hays; 11:54 AM; 11:55 AM

Found/Lost Property–2000 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 1:35 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–500 block E 16th St, Hays; 2:54 PM

Accident-Personal Injury–2700 block Barclay Dr, Hays; 3:03 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Vine St, Hays; 3:09 PM

Found/Lost Property–200 block W 27th St, Hays; 3:50 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2700 block Thunderbird Dr, Hays; 4:32 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:08 PM

Dead Animal Call–1400 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 5:32 PM

Found/Lost Property–4500 block Hoover Dr, Hays; 5:53 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2000 block Milner St, Hays; 7:55 PM

Drug Offenses–1100 block E 13th St, Hays; 8:32 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2900 block Walnut St, Hays; 8:52 PM