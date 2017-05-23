Hays Rec ready for annual Opening Night ceremony on Wednesday

The Hays Recreation Commission’s annual Opening Night ceremony will be Wednesday.

This year, HRC has partnered with MLB to host the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Competition, as well as the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby. Both events are free.

The evening begins with the Home Run Derby at 4 p.m., with all other activities on the northeast fields at the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex beginning at 5 p.m.

Also new this year is Knockerball. Knockerball of Hays will be on hand to give everyone an opportunity to have a little fun.

“This is also free, as we have had a generous donation from Kennemer Orthodontics,” said HRC Youth Sports Director Keith Smith.

Sticking with tradition, Grand Rental Station, and owners Tom and Lucinda Bird, are supplying the inflatables for the event. Terry Kinderknecht of TK’s Smokehaus is supplying his cooker to cook the hot dogs. The meals are $5 and include a hot dog, chips and a drink.

The Mike Schippers Inspirational Coach of the Year Award will be handed out once team introductions have started.

“This year’s recipients are Travis Taggart and Brad Schumacher,” Smith said. “They continue the tradition of outstanding coaches who have a great understanding what our mission is here at Hays Rec.

“We are also going to honor Adam Pfannenstiel this year, by beginning the Adam Pfannenstiel Inspirational Teammate of the Year Award,” Smith added. “This is a new award set to be given out annually to an HRC athlete who exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate as Adam was.”

The Boy Scouts will be presenting the colors this year, and the national anthem will be delivered by the McGuire Trio of Gabe, Hannah and Eliana.