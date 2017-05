DHDC

Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) announces the rescheduled date for the Downtown Pavilion Project ground breaking. The ceremony will now take place, Wednesday, May 24th at 4 p.m. at 10th and Main.

The event was postponed from last Friday because of rain.

We hope you can join us at the new date and time.

For additional call DHDC at (785) 621-4171.