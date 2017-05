Ellis County Knight of Columbus Councils will host the annual First Responders Appreciation Barbecue in June.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Frontier Park’s east shelterhouse.

All active and retired responders and their families are invited.

The menu will include burgers, hot dogs, brat, and refreshments.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Immaculate Heart of Mary.