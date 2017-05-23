FHSU’s Jochum presents at national conference

FHSU University Relations

Dr. Chris Jochum, chair of the Department of Teacher Education at Fort Hays State University, recently presented his research at the American Educational Research Association’s annual international conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Jochum’s research paper, “Online Mentoring for In-Service Spanish Teachers: Enhancing Proficiency and Practice,” details the results of his two-year study on the extent to which online virtual interaction in a foreign language improves an individual’s assessed level of language proficiency, especially as it relates to foreign language educators.

AERA is a leading, world-wide organization related to quality research in multiple areas of education. More than 15,000 people attend the conference each year.