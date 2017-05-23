Please let your family & friends know that we are

having our monthly dinner this coming Sunday June 11, 2016.

Ellis St Mary CYO Community Fried Chicken Dinner

Pan fried chicken dinner includes:

Mashed potatoes n gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert….

10:00 until 1:00pm or

until sold out.

Ellis Knights of Columbus hall

1013 Washington st

Ellis KS 67637

Ages 5 through 9 $5.00

Ages 10 and over $10.00

