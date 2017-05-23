Convicted Kansas drug offender back in jail after traffic stop

HUTCHINSON— A Kansas man who served time in prison on drug-related charges is back in jail.

On Sundry, police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Teddy Decker, 53, in the 9000 block of North Plum in Hutchinson for having outstanding warrants.

He also had a warrant for a parole violation through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Looking through the window of the vehicle, an officer reported seeing a pipe used for smoking drugs. That led to a search of the vehicle where officers also located 199 grams of methamphetamine, more smoking pipes, packaging materials and $754 in cash.

Decker faces potential charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute as well as the warrants.

He may also face more time in prison for violating his parole.

Decker was released in April of 2016 for convictions of having the ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing and aggravated failure to appear. He has previous drug convictions in Johnson, Sedgwick and Reno Counties.