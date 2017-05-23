Concealed carry will not apply to HHS games; Hays BOE approves bus purchase

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays school board learned Monday night the Hays High School football games this fall will not be subject to a new concealed carry law.

The district renewed its annual agreement with Fort Hays State University Monday to use Lewis Field for home football games.

Under the agreement Superintendent John Thissen said he thought the games would be subject to a law that would allow conceal carry on college campuses that will go into effect July 1.

However, Kerry Wasinger, FHSU general counsel, told the board Monday the games fall under the K-12 exemption, because the district is renting the entire facility.

The district rents other facilities from FHSU, including Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Because the school does not rent the entire facility in those instances, the concealed carry law would apply.

The district will rent the field for $2,400 each game; HHS will have five home games this fall.

Board president Lance Bickle, who joined the meeting by phone, said he wanted the district to look at the cost of using the district’s own facilities for games in the future.

The district also approved a $58,381 bid for a new bus for the Early Childhood Connections program.

The bus is replacing a small bus that is no longer running.

The district had about $35,000 in savings left in its transportation budget from when it bought other buses this year, and that money will be put toward purchasing this bus.

Another $15,000 will come from the Early Childhood program. Less than $10,000 will come from the capital outlay fund.

The district also approved $2,389.50 bid from Fire Alarm Specialist of WaKeeney for fire alarm testing and maintenance.