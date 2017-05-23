Charles Richard Roemer, age 94, of Quinter (formerly of Gove) passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Gove County Medical Center- Long Term Care, Quinter, KS. He was born August 19, 1922 in Hays KS, the son of Charles William and Jacqueline (Strong) Roemer.

He attended Gove Rural Schools. After finishing one year at Fort Hays State College he enlisted in the Army Reserve Corps and was called to duty in 1943. After serving in WWII, he was honorably discharged, receiving the Purple Heart. He came home and completed his college education at FHSC, receiving a degree in Agriculture and Industrial Arts.

On December 20, 1947, Richard married Florence Elizabeth Dietz in Hays, KS. After their marriage they began farming on the Roemer Ranch west of Gove. He was a member of the Gove County Farm Bureau, KS Livestock Association, V.F.W., American Legion, Gove International Order of Oddfellows Lodge, Gove Lions Club, Gove High School Board, Trustee of FHSU Endowment Assoc., FHSU Phi Kappa Phi, Gove County Commissioner, FHSU Endowment and Scholarship Committee Chair, Gove County Red Cross and Gove Community Bible Church.

Richard worked hard, played hard, and never met a stranger. His joy was boating and camping with family and friends at Cedar Bluff where he taught many to ski. He was a WWII buff and enjoyed the annual convention of the Third Armored Division. Through the FHSU Endowment he worked to ensure others were able to get a higher education.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Jacqueline Roemer; two sisters Mary Roemer and Lola Reed; and a brother, Raymond F. Roemer.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Florence Roemer of the Long Term Care, Quinter; one son, Douglas Roemer, Gove; and two daughters, Janet Schmidt, Minnesota and Tima and husband, Terry Burris, Oregon.

Grandchildren include Sam Schmidt, Sarah and husband, Ryan McCoy, Maggie and husband, Dominick Schneganz, Aubrey Schmidt, Jessica Burris, Jared Burris and wife Cristy, Lydia Burris and Alexis Burris.

Great-grandchildren include Camilla Schneganz, Leila Schneganz, Ivonne Roch- Burris, Aiden Roche-Burris and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Gove Community Bible Church with Pastor Chris Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Gove City Cemetery with military honors.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gove Community Bible Church, Gove County Long Term Care or FHSU Foundation for Richard and Florence Roemer Scholarship Fund for graduates of Gove and Trego counties. Checks made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.