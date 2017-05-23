🎥 B-17 ‘Sentimental Journey’ arriving in Hays for Flying Legends of Victory Tour

Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum brings a rare chance to tour and ride in an iconic warbird

Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum

MESA, Ariz. – One of the most iconic airplanes from World War II, B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey,” will make a stop in Hays as part of its Summer Flying Legends of Victory Tour across U.S. and Canada. Joining the B-17 Bomber is the P-51 Mustang from the CAF Great Plains Squadron.

The tour, made possible by the volunteers of the non-profit 501(c)3 Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, includes three restored WWII combat aircraft: C-47/DC-3 Combat Legend “Old Number 30;” B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey;” and B-25 Bomber “Maid in the Shade.” These warbirds and their crew will visit approximately 50 cities from June through October to fulfill their mission of educating all generations about the role of aviation in combat.

The public will have the opportunity to climb aboard the B-17 Bomber to soak in the breathtaking stories of courage and service by Americans during one of the most important periods in U.S. history. The B-17 is an exceptionally rare aircraft, as it’s one of 10 in the world that is still flying. Nicknamed the “Flying Fortress,” the B-17 was a strategic weapon in WWII because of its ability to suffer extensive battle damage and still return home. The public can book a ride in advance using the link below under pricing.

The P-51 “Gunfighter” will be available for rides Friday through Sunday. The Gunfighter was built in the Inglewood, California North American plant and accepted into the USAAF in March 1945. That month, it was shipped to England, where it was assigned to the famous ‘Mighty Eighth’ Air Force. In July of 1945, after the War ended in Europe, it was returned to the U.S. and assigned to Olmstead Field in Pennsylvania. In 1947, it was transferred to the Air National Guard and it thereafter served with units in Wyoming, New Mexico, Illinois, and Kentucky. In 1956, it was declared surplus and sold on the civilian market.

Information about the Hays, Kansas B-17 tour stop is as follows:

Dates and times:

May 30 – June 5

Tour Hours: Tuesday, May 30 – Sunday, June 4: 2 pm – 6 pm

Ride Hours: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4: 10 am – 1 pm

Pricing:

Tours cost $10 per person and $20 for a family of four.

Seats in the B-17 Bomber are $425 per waist compartment seat and $850 for bombardier/navigator seats in the nose and are limited to 8 passengers per flight.

Seats in the P-51 “Gunfighter” are $1,795.

Ride reservations required. To reserve your seat, visit http://bit.ly/HaysKansas.

For more information about the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, visit www.flyinglegendstour.com.