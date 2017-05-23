Austin Dale Deaver, of Levant, Kansas was born April 8, 1925 to Lawrence and Anna (Blau) Deaver in Russell Springs, Kansas. Dale grew up in a family of four boys and six girls, attending school in Russell Springs. On August 18, 1943 he was drafted into the Army Air Corps and served until he was honorably discharged June 22, 1945. Dale was based in England and served as a B-17 nose gunner over Germany.

On October 3, 1946 he married Minnie Tubbs. They had one daughter Cathy.

Dale began custom harvesting in 1959, traveling from Oklahoma to South Dakota each summer and to Southwest Kansas in the fall. He was always ready to help out friends and neighbors get their crops in.

Dale and Minnie enjoyed spending the winter in their mortorhome traveling to Texas, Arizona and Florida. Minnie passed away in February 2005, after 59 years of marriage.

He was a member of the VFW and American Legion and spent countless hours helping with Sunday evening bingo and Wednesday night steak fries. He always loved sharing his memories of his time spent in the Army and was a true patriot. He will certainly be remembered for his love of his country and he enjoyed singing “God Bless America” with friends and family every chance he got. He was also very proud to have been the Grand Marshall for the Thomas County Free Fair Parade in 2011.

Dale loved his family and took great pride in his grandkids and great-grandkids. He truly never knew a stranger and was always willing and excited to welcome anyone and everyone into his family. Dale’s kindness and generosity will be remembered by his family as one of his greatest assets.

Dale is survived by daughter Cathy, Colby, Grandaughters, Coleena Woods and husband John, Manhattan, Karen Lindberg and husband Dr. Nels , Great Bend. Great grandchildren Declan Ryan, Ryker Woods, Caitlyn Woods, Nash Lindberg, MacKenzie Lindberg, Josh Ryan and Matt Ryan. Sisters Effie Clevenger, Wakeeney and Berniece Straub, Oakley. He was preceded in death by wife Minnie, son in-law Scott Wieland, brothers Virgil, Lawrence & Eugene. Sisters Martha, Elizabeth, Aileen, and Doris.

Funeral Service

Thursday May 25, 2017, 10:30 AM

Colby United Methodist Church

Visitation: 2pm – 7pm, Wednesday, May 24th at Kersenbrock Funeral Chapel