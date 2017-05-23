Ambrose Wilbur Kisslinger, age 88, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis, Kansas. He was born on March 1, 1929 on the family farm N.E. of Ransom, Kansas to Herman and Catherine Flax Kisslinger. He was the fifth-born of 11 children and the first-born son.

Ambrose attended the Cyrus Country School all 8 years of his education.

He worked at several jobs before he started farming on his own. He farmed successfully for many years in the Ransom area. He also raised registered Charolais cattle. He loved his farming and cattle, it was his life.

He married Rita Dinges in 1951. One child was born. Later in life he married Alverna Jacobs Kisner on October 25, 2004. They lived together in Ransom for 11 years, then moved to Hays in 2014.

He was a member of St Aloysius Catholic Church, Ransom until moving to Hays. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the Ransom Go-Getters Senior Citizens, he served on the Ransom Co-op board and belonged to the Sunflower Polka Club.

He is survived by four sisters, Ann Pfannenstiel, Little River, Regina Schuster, WaKeeney, Rosetta Healy, Ness City, and Berniece Blakely, Hays; two brothers, John (Barbara) Kisslinger, Ransom and Joe Kisslinger, Spokane, WA; one child; a beloved granddaughter, Amanda (Chris) Schuckman, Manhattan and three other grandchildren; four stepchildren, Roger (Patti) Kisner, Victoria, Rex (Lena) Kisner, Hutchinson, MaryJane Spresser, Littleton, CO, David (Susan) Kisner, Hays; several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ambrose was preceded in death by his wife Alverna; brother, Paul Kisslinger; and three sisters, Betty Casey, Frances Casey, and Rosalie Smith.

Rosary and Parish Vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Aloysius Church, Ransom. Funeral will be on Thursday, May 25, 2017, 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, Ransom. Burial, in the St. Aloysius Cemetery, Ransom. Viewing at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and at the church from 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday until service time.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Aloysius Church, Ransom Senior Center, Masses or Donor’s Choice.