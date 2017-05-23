🎥 Downtown Hays Market returns for the season Saturday

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Spring is here and the Downtown Hays Market will reopen for the season this weekend, Sat., May 27.

“We actually promote it as a farm and arts market,” according to Sara Bloom, executive director of the Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC).

“You’re going to see a lot of produce, of course, and you’re also going to see grass-fed meat, along with handmade arts and crafts such as jewelry and pallet art. You’ll also see a lot of baked goods such as rolls and sweet breads.”

Bloom is hoping this year for the first time breakfast will be served. “We’ll have a vendor who plans to sell breakfast items and coffee in a little gathering area,” she said. “We’re excited to launch that.”

The market opens at the end of May and continues Saturdays until the end of October in the parking lot at 10th and Main. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“That’s a long growing and selling season so we encourage people to come regularly. Every week there will be different produce and products for sale.”

Bloom estimated there are between 20 and 30 vendors at each market. “Not everybody is here every time,” she added.

Participation for vendors is free.

The Farm To Fork dinner is a fundraiser for the Downtown Hays Market. The evening of fine food, fellowship, and live entertainment will be held Thu., June 1 and Fri., June 2 in the the historic Strand Theatre, 1102 Main Street. The meal will be prepared by Gella’s Executive Chef, Manuel Hernandez, and feature local ingredients provided by vendors of the Downtown Hays Market. Friday’s seating is sold out. Tickets are still available for Thursday.

The money raised during Farm To Fork is used to promote the downtown market and waive vendor fees. “This is the second consecutive year vendors will not have to pay a fee to participate in the market and sell their products and produce,” Bloom said.

Information for market vendors is available on the DHDC website, www.downtownhays.com.

Rules and regulations required by the state of Kansas regarding food safety, licensing and retail sales tax at farmers markets are on the site as well as the vendor participant form used by DHDC.

“We do follow all the Kansas regulations for farmers markets,” Bloom emphasized. “We turn in the sales tax forms which some area markets do not.”

For more information, call DHDC at (785) 621-4171.