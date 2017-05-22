Partly sunny, mild Monday with a chance for thunderstorms



Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind around 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

TuesdayA 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 50.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 79.