Longtime WaKeeney family loses home to fire

WAKEENEY — A WaKeeney family is reeling after a house fire Friday afternoon destroyed their home.

The fire in the home of David and Susan Bailey, longtime WaKeeney residents, started on the third floor of the home. Son-in-law Bryan Bennett said investigators reported the cause as accidental.

No one was home when the fire started, Bennett said, but the family lost pets, antiques and many items with sentimental value.

“It’s four generations of memories,” said Bennett, a professor at Fort Hays State University who lives in the house neighboring the Baileys. “It’s a total loss on the house. You can walk in the front door … and just see sky.”

David Bailey is retired military and served in Desert Storm and in Germany, where many of the heirlooms came from, Bennett said.

“It’s just devastating,” he said.

The community of WaKeeney has rallied behind the family, with more than a dozen showing after the fire to lend a hand, others offering to store salvaged items from the house and someone else setting up a community fund at a local bank.

Those wishing to contribute to the fund can send funds Citizens State Bnk, c/o the Bailey Family, 100 N. Main, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

“I have to really compliment the community of WaKeeney for what they’ve done to help and what they continue to do to help,” Bennett said.