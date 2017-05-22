Lindenwood wins NCAA II Central Regional

EMPORIA, Kan. – Lindenwood earned an 8-4 victory over Central Oklahoma to claim their first NCAA Division II Central Regional title and earn a trip to the Division II Championship Tournament.

The Lions got on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Tyler Muehling drove in Wes Degener with an RBI groundout. Drew Quinones would then single through the right side to drive in a run. Conor Behrens would then come up and a hit a two run home run to left field to give his team a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning Quinones would come up and triple to center field driving home Muehling and then came around to score on a delayed stolen base.

The Lions got two more in the bottom of the sixth inning as Sam Baxter doubled to left center to score Rayce Singbush. Paul Sherwood would follow that up with a single down the first base line to drive home Sherwood.

The Bronchos plated a run in the top of the eighth inning as TJ Sparr hit a double to left center scoring Jon Kamies. They would grab three more runs in the top of the ninth as Dayne Sommer hit a home run to left field.

For the Lions Drew Quinones was two for two with two runs driven in while Behrens also added two runs driven in. On the mound Blake Beckman pitched eight innings striking out a season high nine hitters to earn the victory.

Earning All-Tournament team honors from the MIAA were Emporia State second baseman Ryan McBroom. From Lindenwood, first baseman Conor Behrens, shortstop Paul Sherwood, outfielder Ryance Singbush, designated hitter Drew Quinones and closer Connor Law. From Central Oklahoma outfielders Caleb Peters and TJ Sparr joined closer Gibson Russ on the team.

Lindenwood advances to the NCAA Division II Championship Tournament at the Ballpark in Grand Prairie, Texas. They will open the tournament against the winner of Delta State and West Alabama from the South Region. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

