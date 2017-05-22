Kan. man jailed for alleged lewd behavior in store shoe aisle

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged lewd behavior.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina after report of bizarre behavior by a man in possession of a knife, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

An officer confronted the man, identified as 24-year-old Raymond Kaumans, in the shoe aisle.

Kaumans then allegedly exposed himself to the officer, according to Forrester. A customer also reported that Kaumans exposed his penis to them.

Kaumans, who is reportedly homeless, was taken into custody for lewd and lascivious behavior.

He has previous arrests for drugs, theft and disorderly conduct over the past five years.