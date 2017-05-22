Kan. AG asks for more info in probe of boy’s water slide death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Attorney General Derek Schmidt has asked Kansas City, Kansas police for more investigative material surrounding the death of a boy last year on a water slide.

Schmidt said in a statement Monday that his office is still reviewing the case and that he didn’t know when the inquiry would conclude.

The Wyandotte County district attorney asked Schmidt’s office in December to review the case and determine whether anyone should be charged with a crime related to the death of Republican Rep. Scott Schwab’s 10-year-old son, Caleb. Caleb’s death on the “Verruckt” water slide at Schlitterbahn Water Park spurred lawmakers to ramp up oversight of amusement parks.

Neither Schmidt’s office nor the Kansas City police would say what additional information Schmidt requested.