HPD arrest log, May 15 to 17

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shane Raymond Labs, 29, Hays, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. May 17 in the 600 block of East Seventh on suspicion of failure to appear.

Whitney Marie Bullock, 18, WaKeeney, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. May 16 in the 1200 block of East 27th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the misconduct of a child.

Jesus Albero Martinez, 19, Hays, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. May 16 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Kenzie Renae Eckhoff, 20, Hays, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. May 15 in the 2900 block of Ash on suspicion of failure to appear, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol and contributing to a child’s misconduct.