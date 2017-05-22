HHS finishes fourth at 4A State Golf Championships

WAMEGO, Kan. – It was a rough day for the defending boys 4A state golf champions. Hays High shot a 336 and finished fourth at the 4A State Golf Championships Monday at the Wamego Country Club. Andover Central won the team title with a 329, edging Wichita-Trinity Academy by tiebreaker. Wamego finished third with a 332.

Senior Justin McCullick led the Indians with a 12-over-par 82 and tied for 15th. Sophomore Josh Norris was one show back and tied for 22nd place.

Cale Bontrager of Maize South won the individual title with an 8-over-par 78.