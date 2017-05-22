Herman of La Crosse, Copeland of Plainville place at State Golf Championships

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Salina-Sacred Heart shot a 309 and won their third straight 2A boys golf state title Monday at the Golf Club at Southwind. Pittsburg-Colgan was second with a 316. Plainville finished fifth with a 369 and Trego seventh with a 381.

The Cardinals Tanner Copeland shot an 8-over-par 79 and finished seventh. Dalton Mai and Emmit Owens both shot a 13-over 84 and tied for 15th to lead the Golden Eagles.

Grant Herrenbruck of Sacred Heart won the individual title with a 2-over 73.

GOODLAND, Kan. – Osborne shot a 360 and won the 1A State Golf Championship by six shots over Olpe Monday at Sugar Hills Golf Course. Jetmore-Hodgeman County finished third with a 375.

Tanner Conway led the Bulldogs with a 10-over 81 and finished third, edging Stockton Brady Beougher in a playoff. Osborne’s Justin Burch shot an 11-over 82 and finished fifth.

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. – Brett Herman of La Crosse shot a 12-over-par 78 and finished second at the Sand Green State Championships Monday at the Leonardville Golf Course. Teammate Blake Herman shot a 93 and tied for 10th.

The Leopards finished fourth in the team standings after shooting a 392. Tipton Catholic won the team title by 30 shots over Cottonwood Falls-Chase County by shooting a 351.