Fort Hays State alum tapped as director of Wisconsin university’s ag school

A longtime agribusiness professor with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville will soon take over as the director of the college’s School of Agriculture. Dr. Rami Reddy, who has been part of the UW-Platteville faculty since 1999, will begin his new duties on July 1. He replaces Dr. Michael Compton, who’s retiring after leading the program for the past nine years.

A native of India, Reddy received his master’s degree in international marketing from Nagarjuna University in India, and an additional master’s in marketing from Fort Hays State University in Kansas. He also earned a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University.

“We are excited to have Dr. Reddy as the director of the School of Agriculture and having him as part of the college leadership team,” said Dr. Wayne Weber, dean of the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture. “He brings with him extensive experience as a faculty member in the School of Agriculture, experience as program coordinator in Agribusiness, a palpable passion for the school, and a wealth of ideas.”

Reddy said he sees great potential in each and every student, faculty and staff member in the school’s agriculture program.

“What can be learned in 100 days in a classroom can be learned in 10 days by showing and doing things,” Reddy said. “Create direct experiences. What can be achieved in 10 days in a classroom can be done in a few hours by direct interactions and engagements.”

As an agribusiness professor, Dr. Reddy taught courses in agricultural marketing, agribusiness management and more. He says fundraising is among his top priorities going forward, as he hopes to bring in additional revenue to fund new ideas and projects.

Prior to coming to Platteville, Reddy served as a direct marketing specialist for the State of Wisconsin for 10 years.

Republished with permission.