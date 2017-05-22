Duane Victor “Shorty” Normandin passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Redbud Village in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 87. He was born on December 23, 1929 in Bogue, Kansas to the late Norman and Irene (Benoit) Normandin. He grew up in Damar and graduated from Damar High School with the Class of 1948. In December of that year he joined the United States Air Force, serving in Korea. On April 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Lavonne Desair in Damar. They were blessed with four sons, Rodney, Larry, Mark, and Chris.

Shorty was a member of VFW Post # 8871 in Plainville, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid sports fan, especially Notre Dame. But his favorite sports to watch, and he never missed them, was when his sons and grandsons were wrestling, playing ball, or his granddaughters were playing softball. He even coached Plainville Recreation Baseball, and basketball at the Sacred Heart Grade School. Of course, several times a week, he could be found with the boys, in the shop or in the house, engaged in a serious round of 10 Point Pitch.

Duane is survived by his wife Lavonne Normandin of Plainville; sons Rodney Normandin and wife Gay of Plainville, Larry Normandin and wife Carla of Plainville, Mark Normandin and wife Trena of Salina, and Chris Normandin of Plainville; brothers Louis Normandin and wife Irene of Olathe, Eugene Normandin and wife Helen of Damar, Alfred Normandin of Poquoson, VA, Donald Normandin and wife Linda of Damar, and Richard Normandin and wife Mallone of Hays; sisters Jeannie Bellerive of Plainville, Odella Huhmann of Tecumseh, MO, and MaryAnn Meyer of Denver, CO; sister-in-law Joanna Normandin of Hays; grandchildren Amy Normandin, Nate Normandin, Logan Normandin, Ella Normandin, Lacy Desair, Whitney Desair, Mark Marvin, and Venessa Marvin; and great-grandchildren Savannah, Trinity, Kaylee, Jesse, Mariah, Jakob, Sadie, and Seth.

He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Irene Normandin, brother Melvin Normandin, granddaughter Kelsey Normandin, and grandson Ryan Desair.

Shorty was a patriot at heart, and he leaves a legacy of love and devotion to his God, his country, and his family. He was a Catholic gentleman whose life was truly built on the Trinity of Virtues, Charity, Unity, and Brotherly Love. Rejoice as he hears the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant. It is now time to rest from your labors. Enter into the joy of the Lord.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home, and from 6:00-8:00pm at the church with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00pm.