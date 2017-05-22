Denny “Max” Currey, 78, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, Sharilyn (Struckhoff) Currey; his son, Mike and his wife, Dr. Angie Currey and 3 grandsons, Josh, Brett and Mitch of Kearney, MO; brother, Joe Currey and wife Patty of Hays, KS, sister, Dr. Kathy Currey of Colorado Springs, CO; and his beloved special sister, Janet Hoverson of Kensington, KS.

Max was born and raised in Claudell, KS, the son of Lennie and Florence (Wilson) Currey. He was a long-term resident of Kensington, KS. In Max’s early years he worked for the state highway department and Mini Max. He spent his last years working from Tamko and retired in 2004. He met his wife, Sharilyn Struckhoff, at Waites Drug Store and they were married in 1964 at the United Church of Christ in Athol, KS. In 1958, Max joined the United States Navy where he served as an MM2 on the USS Shangri-La until 1964.

In Max’s early years he enjoyed stock car racing with friends. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing with his friends, son and nephews. Once retired, Max was an avid gardener, took pride in his yard and enjoyed crafting with his wife Sharilyn and son, Mike. He took pride in being a father and grandfather to Mike and the boys. Max was well-loved by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Becky Saddler officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Athol, KS with military honors.

Mr. Currey will lie in-state on Sunday, May 21, from noon – 9 p.m. and again Monday, May 22, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Chapel in Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Kensington Community Store or the Smith County Memorial Hospital Building Fund.