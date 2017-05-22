Bridge repairs starting on U.S. 83 in Thomas County

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work on a bridge repair project on U.S. 83 in Thomas County the week of May 22.

Project work includes pavement patching, rail replacement and placement of a new deck overlay on the bridge carrying U.S. 83 over I-70, located approximately 5 miles north of Oakley. Traffic through the construction zone will be reduced to one lane and directed by stoplights. Minor delays not exceeding 15 minutes should be expected. KDOT reminds motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs and “Give ‘em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through work zones.

Bridges Inc. is the primary contractor for the project with a total contract cost of approximately $1 million. Work is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.