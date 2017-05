INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – TMP-Marian’s Michael Braun shot a 19-over-par 90 and finished third at the 3A State Golf Championships Monday at the Independence County Club. Teammate Cameron Rozean shot a 95 and tied for 53rd.

Jacob Huffaker of Southeast Saline won the individual title with a 6-over 77.

Jacey Kellerman lead Phillipsburg with a 15-over 86 and tied for 15th.

Fredonia won the team title with a 341, one shot ahead of Hesston. Phillipsburg finished sixth with a 357.