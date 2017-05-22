Bentley Jordan Scoby, thirteen months, Hays, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at home surrounded by family.

He was born April 12, 2016 in Hays, Kansas the son of Luke and Erika (Karlin) Scoby and the brother of Layla Rae Scoby. Other family include grandparents; Shirley Scoby of Hays and Brenda and Doug Dreiling of Olathe, great grandparents; Cletus and Mildred Klaus of Hays and Marvin and Dorothy Dreiling of Hays, aunts and uncles; Travis and Jody Scoby of Hays, Courtney King of Hays, and Matthew and Rebecca Karlin of Great Bend, and numerous cousins, and great aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers; Brian Scoby and Alan Karlin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 E. 13th, Hays. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday and from 9:00 am until service time on Wednesday, all at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church. A parish vigil will be at 7:00 pm followed by a Knights of Columbus Council #10044 rosary at 7:30, all on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested in Bentley’s memory to Hospice of Hays Medical Center and other organizations that helped care for Bentley, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.