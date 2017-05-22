Award-winning playwright to teach summer youth program

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

An award-winning playwright will be among the teachers offering youth classes through the Hays Arts Council this summer.

Catherine Trieschmann of Hays will teach the Dramatic Arts Workshop for children ages 9-13.

Trieschmann’s plays include “The Bridegroom of Blowing Rock,” “Crooked,” “How the World Began,” “Hot Georgia Sunday,” and “The Most Deserving.”

Her work has been produced off-Broadway at the Women’s Project, in London and Sydney, as well as across the U.S.

She also wrote the screenplay for the film “Angel’s Crest,” which premiered at the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival and was released by Magnolia Pictures, according to Trieschmann’s publishing company.

Students in this workshop will create their own play and perform it for their friends and family.

“She is the real deal,” Brenda Meder, executive director of the arts council said. “This opportunity is very unique to have a professional playwright teach.”

Two other theater classes titled “Acting and the Theater” for children ages 8-14 will be offered. Children in these classes will learn acting techniques, vocal exercises and improvisation techniques.

Meder said the drama courses have become popular perhaps because of the arts council’s promotion of the Famous Figures program, during which fifth graders give performances as characters from history.

Children from these classes also will give performances for friends and family at the conclusion of their classes.

Some of the visual arts offerings include mixed media, photography, ceramics, wheel-thrown pottery and stained glass.

Some classes are offered for children as young as 5. If space is available, the wheel-thrown pottery and stained glass courses are also open to adults.

Costs vary depending on the hours taught and materials needed. Locations also vary based on class needs. The theater courses will take place in the 12th Street Auditorium.

Classes are subject to closure once they have reached their maximum enrollment with enrollment varying depending on the activity. Classes could be canceled if enrollment is too small.

Meder said the theater classes are filling up, but no classes are full at this time. She urged families not to wait to register their children.

A complete list of classes can be found below.

Registrations and payment can be submitted in person at the arts center or mailed to 112 E. 11th St., Hays, KS 67601. You can also call the center at 785-625-7522 for more information.