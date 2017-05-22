2 hospitalized after I-70, chain-reaction motorcycle accident

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Two people were injured in a chain reaction motorcycle accident just before 9a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported six motorcycles were eastbound on Interstate 70 in the right-hand lane when one of them started to slow down as they approached Rice Road.

The bike that started to slow was struck by the motorcycle directly behind it, causing a chain-reaction collision.

Clinton Way Gunter, 65, Yuma, AZ, and James Marshall, Jr., 69, Bruceton Mills, WV., were transported to a hospital in Topeka.

Four others including riders from Indiana and Missouri were not injured. All six were wearing helmets, according to the KHP.