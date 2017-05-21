Sunny, mild Sunday

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77