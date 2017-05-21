Portion of Toulon Road will be closed during repairs

The Ellis County Public Works Department has announced a guard rail repair project in the 1600 block of Toulon Avenue will begin on Monday, May 22.

The 1600 block of Toulon Avenue will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will reopen at 4 p.m. daily until the repairs are complete. The project is expected to be completed by May 26. Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the repairs are complete.

For more information, call (785)-628-9455.