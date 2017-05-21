🎥 Pop-Up museum featured at Symphony at Sunset

SUBMITTED

ABILENE – The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home will again feature a Pop-Up Museum in conjunction with the Symphony at Sunset event on June 3. This “museum without walls” encourages community members to become museum curators for the day. Imagine a potluck comprised of an object and/or story related to the Pop-Up theme to share with others.

“Just because an item from the past isn’t in a museum doesn’t mean it isn’t a valuable piece of history,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Eisenhower Presidential Library education specialist. “A Pop-Up Museum gives everyone the chance to share their keepsakes with others, creating lasting memories from a temporary (and fun!) experience.”

Pop-Up Museum Details:

Theme: Best of the West

When: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Pop-Up Museum tent on the Eisenhower Presidential Library grounds

What: Items relating to the Old West. Examples may include a photo or artwork related to the West, a favorite Western book or music, or objects related to the West, especially the Chisholm Trail. Bring them and share your memories with others! (Please note that for security reasons, weapons are not permitted on Federal property.) Tables, chairs and blank labels (for you to fill in) will be provided for you to display and tell about your item.

How: If you have questions or to reserve a space, call Pam Sanfilippo at 785.263.6700 or email eisenhower.library@nara.gov if you would like to showcase some items in the Pop Up Museum.

In addition to the Pop Up Museum, the Arts Council of Dickinson County will sponsor a tent providing an array of activities for kids of all ages including the opportunity to create thank you cards for veterans.The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Fort Riley will perform and several food vendors open at 4 p.m. Plan to come early, enjoy good food and fun activities, followed by an evening of great music.

The music begins with KWU Cello and Violin Camp Recital at 5:30 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium, Everyday Lights Concert at 5:30 p.m followed by the 1st Infantry Division Band at 7 p.m. and the Salina Symphony taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.