HaysMed Pediatric Clinic earns 5-Star Kansas breastfeeding designation

Hays Medical Center

The Pediatric Clinic at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, earned the 5 Star Kansas Breastfeeding Friendly Practice Designation from the Kansas Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (KAAP). This designation was developed by the KAAP in collaboration with the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition through a grant from the United Methodist Health Ministries Fund.

The Kansas Breastfeeding Friendly Practice Designation includes several criteria such as having a breastfeeding friendly environment, educating staff and parents about breastfeeding, having office policies that support breastfeeding, and understanding community resources that are available for breastfeeding mothers. The entire staff at Hays Pediatric Clinic has made a commitment to support and encourage the breastfeeding mothers that they see each day to reach their breastfeeding goals through increased training and support materials.

Breastfeeding has been recognized by every major health organization as the normative standard in infant feeding, with both short and long term important neurodevelopmental benefits. In Kansas, 84% Hays of mother’s initiate breastfeeding after birth, but only 48% are still breastfeeding exclusively months. That number drops to just 25% when the baby is six months old. Many women fail to reach their breastfeeding goals, and Kansas physicians want to change that.

“The health benefits of breast-feeding for both infants and mothers are undeniable. We are very fortunate that our community has developed a network of committed professionals to help educate our community and support families in reaching their breast-feeding goals,” Michelle Pope, M.D., FAAP.

The Pediatric Clinic is among only a few practices in the state to have earned this 5 Star rating by having access to International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (s) on site so providers can give more support to families right away from the clinic.

For more information on breastfeeding, go to https://www.haysmed.com/women-infant-services/.

Data from National Immunizations Survey, 2012