Free fishing weekend June 3-4 in Kansas

KDWPT

PRATT – Grab your fishing poles and load up the family, and leave your cash at home. Come the first weekend in June the only thing you’ll need for a great time is your lure and line. No fishing licenses are required because June 3 and 4 is Free Fishing Weekend in Kansas.

Now that you know when you’ll be fishing, and likely who you’ll be fishing with, you’ll need to figure out where you’ll be fishing. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has got you covered there, too. Simply visit ksoutdoors.com/fishing and click “Where To Fish” for a list of fishing locations near you, as well as view the 2017 Fishing Forecast and weekly fishing reports.

After you’ve found the ideal spot, view the 2017 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary for any last details prior to hitting the water. The summary – which contains vital information specific to all public waters and even includes color illustrations to help identify fish – can be viewed online at ksoutdoors.com/fishing, or picked up wherever licenses are sold.

While license requirements are waived for the weekend, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, and more.

With the right location, a variety of baits to choose from, and some cooperative weather, Kansas fishing can be a blast. Give it a try; we bet you’ll be hooked.