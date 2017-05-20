Veterans representative in area cities June 7

KS COMM ON VETERANS AFFAIRS

Hays Veterans Service Representative Douglas Storie of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs will meet with area veterans Wed., June 7, in WaKeeney, Ness City and LaCrosse.

The service is free for veterans and their families. Clients are seen on a first-come first-served basis. No appointments are taken.

Wednesday 7 June

WaKeeney Vet Cemetery 9-10:00 AM

Ness City Veterans Building 11-12 PM

LaCrosse Rush Co. Courthouse 1-2:30 PM

For more information contact:

Douglas Storie, VSR

Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs

207 E. 7th St., Suite C

Hays, Ks 67601

Ph: 785-625-8532

Fax: 785-650-0392

e-mail: doug.storie@ks.gov